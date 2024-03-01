Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.86.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

