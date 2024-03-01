Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.12.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.