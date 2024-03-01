36,798 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $8,646,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $770.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $746.30 and its 200 day moving average is $654.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.