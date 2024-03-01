Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 11,926 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

