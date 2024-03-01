Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 64,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,059 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 329.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,069.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,300.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.13 and a 12-month high of $1,319.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,002.07. The company has a market capitalization of $602.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.