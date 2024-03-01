Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

LH opened at $215.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

