Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 469 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

