Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.53 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

