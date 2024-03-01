CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,749 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.