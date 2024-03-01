Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,024 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $111.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $112.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

