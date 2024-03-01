Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 434,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inhibrx Price Performance
INBX stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $39.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
