Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 434,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 603.83% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

