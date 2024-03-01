Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 66,202 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,202 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Public Storage worth $79,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.87 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

