Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 447 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

COST stock opened at $746.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $752.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

