Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $122.38. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

