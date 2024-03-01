Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

