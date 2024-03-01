Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,642,015 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,642,015 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

