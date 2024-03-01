Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Christopher E. Ware Sells 136 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $12,378.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
