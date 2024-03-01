Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Christopher E. Ware Sells 136 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $12,378.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

