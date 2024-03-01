AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tri-Continental worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

