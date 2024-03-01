Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
