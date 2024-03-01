AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 2.13% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSPO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

