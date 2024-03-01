First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BancFirst by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BancFirst by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

