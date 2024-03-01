First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 12,656 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $219.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

