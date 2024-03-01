AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 83,580 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 789,742 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,124.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 158,888 shares of company stock worth $1,036,591 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

