First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,700 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AESI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

