AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 3.30% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 250,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 167,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

AQU stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.77.

Aquaron Acquisition Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

