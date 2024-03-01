First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 46,744 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,744 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $4,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

OKE stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.