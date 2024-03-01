BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,191,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,615,608.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,430,704 shares of company stock worth $49,267,060.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.