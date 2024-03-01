AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 496,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,110,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 328,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BYM opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.