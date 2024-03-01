Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.