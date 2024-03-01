Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 1163200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

