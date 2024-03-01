Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO opened at $3,007.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,703.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,616.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,025.96. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

