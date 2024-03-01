AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,866,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 91,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $65,770.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,187,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,017.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 278,719 shares of company stock worth $2,330,200 in the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $8.76 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

