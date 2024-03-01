13,145 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 105,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in HP by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in HP by 9.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $6,189,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in HP by 725.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 624,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 548,657 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

