Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

APH opened at $109.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

