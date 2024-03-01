NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $620.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

