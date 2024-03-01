Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,043 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 5.4 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Get Our Latest Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.