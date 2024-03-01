George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$184.42 and last traded at C$183.08, with a volume of 23229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$181.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Get George Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.83.

George Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 in the last ninety days. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.