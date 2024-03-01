United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,067 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $449.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $453.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

