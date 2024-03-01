United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $308.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $310.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

