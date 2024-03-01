United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,705 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $76.76 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.