United Services Automobile Association Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.