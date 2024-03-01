United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,853 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,648,101 shares of company stock worth $593,310,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

