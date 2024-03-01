Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $212.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

