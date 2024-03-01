Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.59.

Snowflake Trading Down 18.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.02. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

