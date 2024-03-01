Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 121,411 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $77.56 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

