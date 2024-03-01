Steven Madden, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

