Steven Madden, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Steven Madden has raised its dividend by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
