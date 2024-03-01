AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,179 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMBU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the second quarter worth $2,110,000.

AIMBU stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

