Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 61,259 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 61,259 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.20 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

