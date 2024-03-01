Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $176.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $179.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.