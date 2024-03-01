Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.